Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,421 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 55.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.46. 153,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,231. The firm has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.02. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

