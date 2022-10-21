Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 977 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,801,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 131,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457,776. The company has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

