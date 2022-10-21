MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Cowen

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Shares of MP opened at $27.75 on Thursday. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,288,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,361,608.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

