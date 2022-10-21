M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75), RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.31.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insider Activity

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,057,000 after buying an additional 48,437 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 42,581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in M&T Bank by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.79.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

