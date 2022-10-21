M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.75 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75), RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MTB opened at $161.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.31. M&T Bank has a one year low of $141.49 and a one year high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Wedbush cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.79.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,134,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,841,000 after buying an additional 157,612 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,207,000 after buying an additional 49,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,057,000 after buying an additional 48,437 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after buying an additional 319,116 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

