M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.75 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75), RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $161.40 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.30 and a 200-day moving average of $173.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 140.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 319,116 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,134,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,841,000 after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,855,000 after acquiring an additional 126,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.21.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

