Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MLLGF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Mullen Group Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Mullen Group has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $11.90.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

