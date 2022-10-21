National Bankshares Cuts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$57.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Spin Master from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.64.

Spin Master Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TOY opened at C$44.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$39.95 and a twelve month high of C$51.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$646.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$157,351.70. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at C$3,613,008. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$157,351.70. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $1,796,826.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

