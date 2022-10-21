National Bankshares Increases Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.80

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 105.13% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Sherritt International Stock Up 1.3 %
TSE S traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.39. The company had a trading volume of 114,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,532. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.94 million and a PE ratio of 1.41. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Sherritt International Company Profile
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.
See Also
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.