National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.93

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

National Express Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Stories

