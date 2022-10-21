National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,431 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Vision were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at $212,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on National Vision to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

National Vision Stock Down 2.6 %

EYE stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.