Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Shares Up 0.4%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.65. 6,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 14,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.