Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Nauticus Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nauticus Robotics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Down 1.4 %

KITT stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. Nauticus Robotics has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.

