NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.51 Per Share

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.47. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NBMI opened at GBX 74.15 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.93. The company has a market capitalization of £164.38 million and a PE ratio of 1,472.00. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 72.70 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.70 ($1.19).

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

