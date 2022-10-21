NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.51 Per Share

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.47. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of LON:NBMI opened at GBX 74.15 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.93. The company has a market capitalization of £164.38 million and a PE ratio of 1,472.00. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 72.70 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.70 ($1.19).
About NB Global Monthly Income Fund
