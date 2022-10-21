Nblh Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $158.77 Million (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Nblh has a market capitalization of $158.77 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nblh has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nblh token can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh launched on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.017651 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $53.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

