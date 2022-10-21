NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $205.58

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.58 ($2.48) and traded as high as GBX 219.97 ($2.66). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.56), with a volume of 1,122,828 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

NCC Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £623.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,978.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 205.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NCC Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NCC Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

In other NCC Group news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 3,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.65), for a total value of £7,121.88 ($8,605.46). In related news, insider Lynn Fordham acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £53,750 ($64,946.83).

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

