NEAR Protocol Market Cap Reaches $2.32 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00014916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $139.46 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00079036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00059596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007464 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,754,168 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 813,328,763 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.87127352 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $142,559,846.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

