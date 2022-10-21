Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Trading Down 1.8%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.21. 6,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 12,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Nemaura Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
Nemaura Medical Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nemaura Medical
Nemaura Medical Company Profile
Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nemaura Medical (NMRD)
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.