Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Trading Down 1.8%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.21. 6,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 12,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Nemaura Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

Nemaura Medical Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nemaura Medical stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ:NMRD Get Rating ) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Nemaura Medical worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.