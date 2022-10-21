NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,335 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded NetApp to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

