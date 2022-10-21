Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 65,364 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.19.

Netflix stock traded up $9.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.40. The company had a trading volume of 263,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.28 and its 200-day moving average is $222.51. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

