Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.98 billion.

NFLX stock opened at $268.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 12.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

