Network International (LON:NETW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.47) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.68) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.44) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Network International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 447 ($5.40).

Network International Stock Performance

Shares of NETW opened at GBX 327.20 ($3.95) on Thursday. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 152.90 ($1.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.90 ($4.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2,506.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 236.73.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

