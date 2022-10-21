Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
NBW opened at $10.22 on Friday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.
About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.
