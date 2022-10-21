Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

NBW opened at $10.22 on Friday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 19,866 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 50,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

