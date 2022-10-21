NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,844.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

