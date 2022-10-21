Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 78,190 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.06. 314,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,986. The stock has a market cap of $240.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

