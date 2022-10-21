Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.81.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.67. The stock had a trading volume of 135,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

