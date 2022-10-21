Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 3,530 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 41.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.35. 5,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $134.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

