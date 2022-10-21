Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $18.82 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

TMUS traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.34. 36,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.33 and a 200 day moving average of $135.65. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.30.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

