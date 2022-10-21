Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $27.33 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 877,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.8% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,394,000 after acquiring an additional 360,643 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 820,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,305,192. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $276.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

