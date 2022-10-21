Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,395.13.

AZO traded up $26.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,285.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,674. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,201.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2,131.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $76,468,400. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

