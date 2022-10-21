Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $461,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.58.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

