Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $13.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $443.42. The company had a trading volume of 68,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $490.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.13. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $179.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

