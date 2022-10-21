Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.80. 36,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

