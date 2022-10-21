Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Position Lessened by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,807 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Nomura by 69.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nomura Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.