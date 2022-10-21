Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.15

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 1913910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Nomura by 69.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
