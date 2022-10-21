Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.
Northern Trust Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NTRS stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Northern Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.