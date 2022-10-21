Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Northern Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

