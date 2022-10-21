Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Barclays

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,014,000 after buying an additional 260,843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after buying an additional 352,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,248,000 after buying an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,626,000 after buying an additional 72,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

