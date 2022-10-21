Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Northland Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NPIFF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

