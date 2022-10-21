Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.31.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.20. The stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $516.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $486.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.64.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

