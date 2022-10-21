NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Sells $18,443.66 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $18,443.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,868.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN NG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.81. 49,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.73. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a current ratio of 45.44.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,097,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,971,000 after buying an additional 2,504,904 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.6% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 14,211,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,036 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 98.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 949,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,000 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.1% during the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,647,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 446,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 46.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,855 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

