NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Sells $18,443.66 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $18,443.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,868.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NovaGold Resources Trading Up 5.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN NG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.81. 49,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.73. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a current ratio of 45.44.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.