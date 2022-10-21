Novus Capital (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) Trading 9.3% Higher

Novus Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:NOVSU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.75. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.
Novus Capital Stock Up 9.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75.
