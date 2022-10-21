Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 74,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,073,155 shares.The stock last traded at $80.49 and had previously closed at $82.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 24.0% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 813,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,575,000 after acquiring an additional 186,839 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 20.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

