NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,074.1% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 679.7% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,982 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 150.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.76.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $303.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.