NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $69,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,074.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 679.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,982 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.76.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $121.94 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $303.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

