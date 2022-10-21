NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.76.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $303.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,074.1% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 679.7% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,982 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 150.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

