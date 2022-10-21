Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.75 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $280.22 million and approximately $24.75 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.32 or 0.06747430 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00032008 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00078603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05829259 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $38,366,399.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.