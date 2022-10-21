Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.52. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

