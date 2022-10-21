Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.52. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.82.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.