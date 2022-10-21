OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

OneMain Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in OneMain by 20.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in OneMain by 15.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in OneMain by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. OneMain has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

