OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $54.50 Average PT from Brokerages

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.58.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on OneMain from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered their price target on OneMain to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on OneMain to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get OneMain alerts:

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

OneMain Stock Up 0.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.