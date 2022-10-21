OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC opened at $4.17 on Thursday. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 210.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

